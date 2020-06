BRIEF-Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results From Two New Pooled Analyses Of Phase 3 CAMP Trials Of VP-102

June 12 (Reuters) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM TWO NEW POOLED ANALYSES OF THE PHASE 3 CAMP TRIALS OF VP-102 IN MOLLUSCUM CONTAGIOSUM

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS- PRE-SPECIFIED EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS SHOWED ALL VP-102 QUARTILES HAD STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PERCENTAGE OF PATIENTS

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS -POST-HOC DATA SHOWED BASELINE CHARACTERISTICS PATIENT MAYBE COMPLETE LESION CLEARANCE CANDIDATE AFTER UPTO 4 VP-102 TREATMENT

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS - TWO ANALYSES OF PHASE 3 CAMP TRIALS ADD TO BODY OF EVIDENCE THAT SUPPORTS SAFETY, EFFICACY PROFILE OF VP-102