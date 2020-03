BRIEF-Verrica Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.31

March 13 (Reuters) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, VERRICA HAD AGGREGATE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $62.0 MILLION

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS - NDA FOR VP-102 FOR TREATMENT OF MOLLUSCUM CONTAGIOSUM WAS ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY U.S. FDA; ASSIGNED PDUFA GOAL DATE IS JULY 13

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS - NEW DATA FROM PHASE 3 CAMP STUDIES SUGGESTED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER MOLLUSCUM LESION CLEARANCE WITH VP-102

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.30 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)