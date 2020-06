BRIEF-Verrica Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update On VP-102

June 29 (Reuters) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE ON VP-102

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS - GOT LETTER FROM FDAAS PART OF FDA’S ONGOING REVIEW OF COMPANY’S NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR VP-102

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS - LETTER SAYS THERE ARE DEFICIENCIES THAT PRECLUDE DISCUSSION OF LABELING, POST-MARKETING REQUIREMENTS FOR VP-102 AT THIS TIME

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS - LETTER FURTHER STATES NOTIFICATION DOES NOT REFLECT FINAL DECISION ON INFORMATION UNDER REVIEW FOR VP-102

* VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS - INTENDS TO WORK WITH FDA TO RESOLVE AND ADDRESS ANY ITEMS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)