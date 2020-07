July 7 (Reuters) - Repare Therapeutics Inc:

* VERSANT VENTURE CAPITAL VI L.P. REPORTS 9.3% STAKE IN REPARE THERAPEUTICS AS OF JUNE 23 - SEC FILING

* VERSANT VENTURE CAPITAL VI L.P. SAYS PURCHASED SECURITIES OF REPARE WITH AIM OF INCREASING VALUE OF FUND'S INVESTMENTS & REPARE Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2VVUQZF] Further company coverage: