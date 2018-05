BRIEF-Versapay Appoints New Chief Financial Officer To Support Accelerated Growth

May 18 (Reuters) - Versapay Corp:

* VERSAPAY APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO SUPPORT ACCELERATED GROWTH

* VERSAPAY CORP - SHOUVIK ROY IS JOINING COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* VERSAPAY CORP - SHOUVIK IS TAKING OVER FOR HARP GAHUNIA WHO HAS BEEN CFO AT VERSAPAY ON A PART-TIME CONTRACT SINCE MARCH 2016

* VERSAPAY CORP - HARP GAHUNIA WILL BE TRANSITIONING HIS ROLE UNTIL END OF QUARTER