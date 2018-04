April 12 (Reuters) - Versapay Corp:

* VERSAPAY ANNOUNCES Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 126.5 PERCENT TO C$1.16 MILLION

* TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR Q4 2017 WAS $2.52 MILLION, COMPARED TO A LOSS OF $1.82 MILLION FOR Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: