Sept 25 (Reuters) - Versar Inc

* Versar - On September 22, entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Kingswood Genesis Fund I, LLC and KW Genesis Merger Sub, Inc - SEC filing

* Versar Inc - Deal for $0.15 per share

* Versar Inc - Board of directors of company approved merger agreement and transactions