May 8 (Reuters) - Versartis Inc:

* VERSARTIS SAYS IN OCTOBER 2017, BOARD APPROVED PLAN OF TERMINATION TO ELIMINATE A NUMBER OF POSITIONS EFFECTIVE OCT 20, 2017 - SEC FILING

* VERSARTIS SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION INCLUDED 13 EMPLOYEES, WHICH REPRESENTED ABOUT 48% OF ITS WORKFORCE AS OF MAY 3, 2018

* VERSARTIS INC - INCURRED A ONE-TIME SEVERANCE-RELATED CHARGE TOTALING ABOUT $3.0 MILLION WHICH WILL BE RECORDED IN Q2 OF 2018