Jan 9 (Reuters) - Versatile Creative Bhd:

* UNIT DISPOSED 17 MILLION SHARES OF 0.15 RGT EACH OF IRIS CORPORATION BHD FOR 3.5 MILLION RGT

* DISPOSAL BY VERSATILE PAPER BOXES SDN. BHD REPRESENTS 0.69% OF EQUITY INTEREST OF IRIS CORPORATION BHD Source: bit.ly/2mgAl8m