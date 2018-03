BRIEF-Verso Corp Entered Settlement Agreement With Port Hawkesbury Paper And Related Entities

March 21 (Reuters) - Verso Corp:

* VERSO CORP - ‍ ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PORT HAWKESBURY PAPER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND CERTAIN RELATED ENTITIES - SEC FILING​

* VERSO CORP - ‍ WILL FILE WITH U.S. DOC A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR A ‘NO INTEREST’ CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REVIEW OF FINAL CVD ORDER ISSUED ON DEC 10, 2015

* VERSO CORP - ‍ WILL INCLUDE A REQUEST THAT COMMERCE REVOKE COUNTERVAILING DUTY ORDER RETROACTIVELY TO AUGUST 3, 2015​

* VERSO - ‍ IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED, PORT HAWKESBURY, IRVING PAPER LIMITED AGREED TO PAY CO A PERCENTAGE OF DUTIES REFUNDED TO THEM

* VERSO CORP - ‍ TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE TO VERSO BY PORT HAWKESBURY AND IRVING CAPPED AT $42.0 MILLION, IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED BY COMMERCE​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FWnBvq) Further company coverage: