BRIEF-Verso Corp's board of directors forms strategic alternatives committee

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Verso Corp

* Verso Corp - ‍has formed a strategic alternatives committee to identify and evaluate a range of potential strategic transaction alternatives​

* Verso Corp - ‍ committee will engage in discussions and oversee due diligence process with parties potentially interested in transactions with co