July 19 (Reuters) - Verso Corp

* Verso to permanently close 200,000 tons of annual production capacity at its androscoggin mill in Maine

* Verso Corp - shutdown will be effective august 1 and is expected to be complete by end of Q3 of 2017

* Verso Corp - permanent shutdown of no. 3 paper machine and associated equipment will impact approximately 120 employees at androscoggin mill