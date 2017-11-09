FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Versum Materials reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 11:41 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

BRIEF-Versum Materials reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Versum Materials Inc

* Versum Materials reports strong fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.41

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion

* Q4 sales $294.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $281.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Versum Materials Inc - Sees ‍FY 2018 estimated adjusted EBITDA of $395 - $415 million, up 6% to 12% versus fiscal year 2017​

* FY2018 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
