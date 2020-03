BRIEF-Versus Industry Says Qtrly Revenue 820.3 Mln RGT

March 26 (Reuters) - VS Industry Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 33.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 37.9 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 979 MILLION RGT

* OUTLOOK FOR NEXT FEW MONTHS APPEARS UNCERTAIN AT THIS JUNCTURE

* ANTICIPATES ORDER FLOW FROM CUSTOMERS MAY SLOW DOWN IN COMING QUARTER(S)

* ANTICIPATE ORDER FLOW FROM CUSTOMERS MAY SLOW DOWN IN COMING QUARTER(S), WHICH WOULD AFFECT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE H2 OF CURRENT FY

* MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IMPLEMENTED BY GOVERNMENT ALSO EXPECTED TO HAVE FURTHER IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP