BRIEF-Vertex Announces Expansion Of Reimbursement Agreement With NHS England To Include Kaftrio® In Combination With Kalydeco®

June 30 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF REIMBURSEMENT AGREEMENT WITH NHS ENGLAND TO INCLUDE KAFTRIO® (IVACAFTOR/TEZACAFTOR/ELEXACAFTOR) IN COMBINATION WITH KALYDECO® (IVACAFTOR)

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAS EXPANDED ITS REIMBURSEMENT AGREEMENT WITH NHS ENGLAND FOR VERTEX’S CYSTIC FIBROSIS MEDICINES

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - NEW AGREEMENT INCLUDES REIMBURSED ACCESS TO VERTEX’S CURRENTLY LICENSED MEDICINES - KALYDECO, ORKAMBI AND SYMKEVI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: