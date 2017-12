BRIEF-Vertex Announces Positive Results From Open-Label Phase 3 Study Of KALYDECO(ivacaftor)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM OPEN-LABEL PHASE 3 STUDY OF KALYDECO® (IVACAFTOR) IN CHILDREN WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS AGES 1 TO 2 YEARS

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - KALYDECO​ ‍STUDY MET PRIMARY SAFETY ENDPOINT, SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE ENDPOINTS

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ARRIVAL STUDY GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED, SAFETY DATA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE SEEN IN PREVIOUS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF IVACAFTOR​

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍VERTEX PLANS TO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR IVACAFTOR TO FDA AND EMA IN Q1 OF 2018​