March 9 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX CONFIRMS SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUITY AND 2020 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS NOT HAD ANY IMPACT ON COMPANY’S SUPPLY CHAIN OR ITS 2020 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - CONSTRUCTED SUPPLY CHAINS FOR ITS MARKETED MEDICINES TO ENSURE READINESS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF CONTINGENCIES INCLUDING CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: