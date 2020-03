BRIEF-Vertex Confirms Supply Chain Continuity And Business Outlook For Its Cystic Fibrosis Medicines And Provides Initial Update On Development Programs

March 27 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX CONFIRMS SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUITY AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR ITS CYSTIC FIBROSIS MEDICINES AND PROVIDES INITIAL UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONFIRMED ITS 2020 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MADE PROACTIVE CHANGES TO SOME OF ONGOING AND PLANNED CLINICAL TRIALS

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOO EARLY TO PRECISELY DETERMINE LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF OUTBREAK ON TRIAL TIMELINES.

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAS AMPLE SUPPLY TO MEET COMMERCIAL NEEDS WELL INTO FUTURE

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REMAINS HIGHLY CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO CONTINUE TO SUPPLY ALL OF ITS MEDICINES TO PATIENTS AROUND WORLD

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MANUFACTURING FACILITIES HAVE REMAINED OPERATIONAL AND CONTINUE TO PRODUCE NEW SUPPLY OF COMPANY’S MEDICINES.

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - FOR ONGOING STUDIES, CO IS WORKING WITH CLINICAL TRIAL SITES TO ENABLE VIRTUAL CLINIC VISITS AND HOME DELIVERY OF STUDY DRUG

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - VERTEX WILL TEMPORARILY PAUSE ENROLLMENT IN CERTAIN STUDIES AND MAY DELAY SOME NEW STUDY STARTS.