BRIEF-Vertex Initiates Late Stage Study Of Treatment Combination For Cystic Fibrosis

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX INITIATES FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY OF VX-659, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY TO ENROLL 360 PATIENTS WITH ONE F508DEL MUTATION AND ONE MINIMAL FUNCTION MUTATION

* VERTEX - PHASE 3 VX-659 STUDY DESIGNED TO SUPPORT SUBMISSION OF NDA IN U.S. BASED ON 4-WEEK PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT AND 12-WEEK SAFETY DATA