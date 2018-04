BRIEF-Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies Of Vx-445, Tezacaftor And Ivacaftor

April 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY WILL EVALUATE ABOUT 360 PEOPLE WITH CF WHO HAVE 1 COPY OF F508DEL MUTATION & 1 MINIMAL FUNCTION MUTATION

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY WILL EVALUATE APPROXIMATELY 100 PEOPLE WITH CF WHO HAVE TWO COPIES OF F508DEL MUTATION

* VERTEX - ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR VX-561 WHEN DOSED AS PART OF A TRIPLE COMBO REGIMEN IN PHASE 2 STUDIES OF PEOPLE WITH 1 F508DEL MUTATION & 1 MINIMAL FUNCTION MUTATION

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - VX-561 WHEN DOESED AS PART OF THE TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMENS WERE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: