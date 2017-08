July 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex says interested in acquiring early stage assets in disease areas consistent with cystic fibrosis

* Vertex says expects to pick best regimens, doses for next generation triple combination CF treatments by early 2018

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says does not anticipate ending year at low end of its forecast range