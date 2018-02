Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA APPROVED SYMDEKO FOR TREATING UNDERLYING CAUSE OF CYSTIC FIBROSIS IN PEOPLE AGES 12 AND OLDER​

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍READY TO LAUNCH SYMDEKO AND WILL BEGIN SHIPPING IT TO PHARMACIES IN UNITED STATES THIS WEEK​