April 27 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS AND AFFINIA THERAPEUTICS ESTABLISH MULTI-YEAR COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER AND DEVELOP NOVEL AAV CAPSIDS FOR GENETIC THERAPIES

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - AFFINIA THERAPEUTICS WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE OVER $1.6 BILLION IN UPFRONT & DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES