May 1 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RECEIVES EUROPEAN CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR KALYDECO (IVACAFTOR) FOR CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS BETWEEN THE AGES 6 MONTHS AND 18 YEARS WITH THE R117H MUTATION IN THE CFTR GENE

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL NOW REVIEW CHMP'S POSITIVE OPINION