BRIEF-Vertex Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

April 29 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.29

* QTRLY PRODUCT REVENUES, NET $1,515 MILLION VERSUS $857 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.56

* CO RAISES REVENUE GUIDANCE; NOW EXPECTS 2020 CF REVENUES OF $5.3 TO $5.6 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.52 BILLION VERSUS $858.44 MILLION

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - GLOBAL COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS NOT HAD ANY IMPACT ON THE CONTINUITY OF VERTEX’S SUPPLY CHAIN FOR ITS APPROVED MEDICINES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.85, REVENUE VIEW $1.29 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: