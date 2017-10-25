FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vertex reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Vertex reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍third-quarter 2017 cystic fibrosis product revenues of $550 million, up 34% versus Q3 2016​

* Says ‍increased its total 2017 CF product revenue guidance, including ORKAMBI and KALYDECO revenue guidance​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly ‍product revenues for ORKAMBI $336 million and $213 million for KALYDECO​

* Says ‍reiterated its 2017 combined GAAP and non-GAAP research and development and SG&A expense guidance​

* Says ‍now expects total 2017 CF product revenues of $2.10 to $2.15 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc ‍increases FY ORKAMBI revenue guidance to $1.29 to $1.32 billion and KALYDECO revenue guidance to $810 to $830 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

