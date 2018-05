May 11 (Reuters) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd:

* VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

* VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP - LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM

* VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP - IN ADDITION TO SENIOR SECURED FACILITIES, AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL $20 MILLION ACCORDION FACILITY