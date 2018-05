May 15 (Reuters) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd:

* VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD - REVENUE INCREASED TO $34.7 MILLION OR BY 60.3% IN Q1 2018 FROM $21.7 MILLION FOR SAME QUARTER OF 2017

* VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: