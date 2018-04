April 25 (Reuters) - Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados SA :

* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PRODUCTION COMPANY MILLENNIUM FOR PURCHASE OF 89 TITLES

* SAYS ECONOMIC VALUE OF AGREEMENT IS $ 2.7 MILLION

* SAYS ACQUISITION WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON REVENUES OF COMPANY IN COMING YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)