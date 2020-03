BRIEF-Vertu Motors Says Co Not Likely To Recommend Final Dividend For Year Ended Feb 2020

March 24 (Reuters) - Vertu Motors PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO PREDICT FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP FOR YEAR ENDING 28 FEBRUARY 2021

* BOARD IS NOT LIKELY TO RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020.

* PLANS TO DELIVER ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020 AS SCHEDULED ON 6 MAY 2020.

* DRAWING AN ADDITIONAL £10M OF OUR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND UTILISING ADDITIONAL USED VEHICLE STOCKING LOANS

* WORKING WITH LANDLORDS REGARDING PAYMENT OF RENTS AND HOPES TO REACH A MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL OUTCOME FOR COVID-19 PERIOD

* IN TALKS WITH BANKS TO ENSURE CONTINUING AVAILABILITY OF PEAK WORKING CAPITAL FACILITIES TOGETHER WITH COVENANT WAIVERS