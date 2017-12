BRIEF-Veru Acquires Novel Proprietary Formulation For Overactive Bladder

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU ACQUIRES NOVEL PROPRIETARY FORMULATION FOR OVERACTIVE BLADDER

* VERU PLANS TO BEGIN SOLIFENACIN DRG BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDY IN 2018 AND TO FILE NDA IN 2019

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH CAMARGO, VERU PAID AN UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT FEE TO ACQUIRE ASSET​

* UNDER TERMS, VERU TO PAY UNDISCLOSED MILESTONE FEES UPON SUCCESSFUL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, LOW SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTY UPON COMMERCIAL SALES​

* FDA ‍CONFIRMED IN A MEETING WITH CO THAT REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR SOLIFENACIN DRG WILL REQUIRE A SINGLE BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDY​