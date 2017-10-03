FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Veru announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies to distribute and to promote preboost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Veru Inc

* Veru Inc announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies LLC to distribute and to promote preboost

* Veru Inc - signed United States distribution and co-promotion agreement with Timm Medical Technologies for preboost for prevention of premature ejaculation

* Veru Inc - Veru grants Timm Medical Technologies distribution and promotion rights of preboost in United States and its territories

* Veru Inc - Veru retains rights to also distribute and promote preboost sales in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
