June 26 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU INC - ON JUNE 26, ENTERED INTO A COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* VERU - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO HAS RIGHT DURING 36-MONTH TERM OF AGREEMENT, TO DIRECT ASPIRE CAPITAL TO PURCHASE UP TO $23.9 MILLION OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* VERU - BASED ON INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE, EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30 TO BE ABOUT $13.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: