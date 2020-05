May 13 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU REPORTS STRONG FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AS NET REVENUES INCREASE 43%, GROSS PROFIT UP 61%

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 REVENUE $9.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $11 MILLION