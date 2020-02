BRIEF-Veru Q1 Loss Per Share $0.05

Veru Inc:

* VERU CONTINUES STRONG POSITIVE SALES MOMENTUM IN FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER; NET REVENUES INCREASE 66%, GROSS PROFIT UP 57%

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.02 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE $10.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $8.8 MILLION

* COMPLETION OF VERU-111 PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL AND INITIATION OF PHASE 2 PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIAL IN Q2 FY 2020

* COMPANY WILL SUBMIT AN NDA FOR TADFIN WHICH IS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

