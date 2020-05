BRIEF-Veru Reports Positive Clinical Results From Trial In Men With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

May 5 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU REPORTS POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FROM VERU-111 PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL IN MEN WITH METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER, ADVANCING TO PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL PROGRAM

* VERU INC - VERU-111 SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED AT DAILY DOSES 63 MG AND LOWER; NO SIGNIFICANT NEUTROPENIA OR NEUROTOXICITY OBSERVED

* VERU INC - IN 8 MEN TREATED WITH AT LEAST 4 21-DAY CONTINUOUS CYCLES, MEDIAN DURATION OF TUMOR RESPONSE WITHOUT CANCER PROGRESSION IS 10 MONTHS

* VERU INC - 7 OF 8 MEN TREATED WITH AT LEAST FOUR 21-DAY CONTINUOUS CYCLES STILL RECEIVING VERU-111 TREATMENT WITHOUT EVIDENCE OF CANCER PROGRESSION

* VERU INC - PLANS TO MEET WITH FDA NEXT QUARTER TO GAIN AGREEMENT ON REGISTRATION PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN FOR VERU-111 IN THIS INDICATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: