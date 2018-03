BRIEF-Veru Says On March 5 Entered Into Credit Agreement For Synthetic Royalty Financing Transaction

March 6 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU SAYS ON MARCH 5, ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR SYNTHETIC ROYALTY FINANCING TRANSACTION - SEC FILING

* VERU - PER TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, LENDERS TO PROVIDE CO WITH MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN OF UP TO $12 MILLION

* VERU INC - IN CONNECTION WITH CREDIT AGREEMENT, VERU AND SWK FUNDING ALSO ENTERED INTO A RESIDUAL ROYALTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 5, 2018

* VERU INC - CO RECEIVED NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $9.9 MILLION FROM INITIAL $10 MILLION ADVANCE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT