BRIEF-Veru Secures FDA Agreement To Initiate Phase 2 Study Of VERU-111 To Combat COVID-19

May 12 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU SECURES FDA AGREEMENT TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDY OF VERU-111, NOVEL MICROTUBULE DEPOLYMERIZATION DRUG TO COMBAT COVID-19

* VERU - PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN HOSPITALIZED COVID-19 PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK FOR ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME IN 2 WEEKS

* VERU INC - RECEIVED FDA PERMISSION TO INITIATE A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS EFFICACY OF VERU-111

* VERU INC - STUDY IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN NEXT 2 WEEKS.