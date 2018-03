Feb 28 (Reuters) - VERUSATURK GIRISIM SERMAYESI:

* DECIDES TO CONTINUE DELAYED IPO OF ITS UNIT KAFEIN YAZILIM‍​

* DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIT KAFEIN YAZILIM TO 18.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 11.0 MILLION LIRA

* METRO YATIRIM MENKUL TO BE BOOKRUNNER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)