BRIEF-Vestas CFO Says Extra Costs Related To Coronavirus Amounted To 10 Mln Euros In Q1

May 5 (Reuters) - Vestas:

* CFO SAYS HAD A FEW DELAYED PROJECTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER WHICH TRIGGERED SOME EXTRA COSTS

* CFO SAYS HAVE SEEN DISTURBANCES TO THE SUPPLY CHAIN ACROSS ALL COUNTRIES IT PRODUCES IN

* CFO SAYS PRODUCTION IN CHINA IS NOW OPEN “MORE OR LESS FULLY”

* CFO SAYS IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO SAY IF THERE WILL BE DELAYS TO PROJECTS THIS YEAR

* CFO SAYS THE BRIGHT SPOTS ARE CONTINUED PRODUCTION THROUGHOUT DESPITE THE CIRCUMSTANCES, NO CANCELLATIONS FROM CUSTOMERS AND ORDER INTAKE REMAINS HEALTHY

* CFO SAYS EXTRA COSTS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS AMOUNTED TO 10 MILLION EUROS IN Q1; WOULD ANTICIPATE A HIGHER NUMBER IN THE COMING QUARTERS

* CFO SAYS IS CONTINUOUSLY LOOKING AT COSTS BUT DOES NOT HAVE ANY BIG RESTRUCTURING PLANS