BRIEF-Vestas receives 174 MW order in the United States

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S

* Vestas receives 174 MW order in the United State from MidAmerican Energy, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for its 2,000 MW Wind XI project in Iowa

* The order comprises 100 V110-2.0 MW turbines

* The order includes previously purchased PTC-qualifying components

* Delivery will begin in the second quarter 2018

* The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement

* “Potential future order intake under the agreement is expected to occur as partial deliveries under the master agreement and will be announced firm and unconditional consistent with Vestas’ order announcement policy” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)