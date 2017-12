Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S:

* HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR 18 MW OF 4 MW COMPATIBLE TURBINE COMPONENTS THAT QUALIFY FOR 80 PERCENT OF THE PTC VALUE UNDER THE BIPARTISAN PATH ACT THAT CONGRESS PASSED IN 2015

* CUSTOMER IS UNDISCLOSED AT THE CUSTOMER‘S REQUEST Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)