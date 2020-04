BRIEF-Vestas Suspends Guidance For 2020

April 7 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S:

* VESTAS SUSPENDS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* PRELIMINARY NUMBERS INDICATE THAT RESULTS FOR Q1 ARE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* FURTHERMORE, TOTAL ORDER INTAKE FOR QUARTER AMOUNTS TO 3.3 GW

* ACHIEVING OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS STILL REALISTIC

* THERE IS NO LONGER ADEQUATE VISIBILITY FOR REST OF YEAR, AND HENCE VESTAS IS AT MOMENT NOT ABLE TO CONFIDENTLY GIVE GUIDANCE ON VESTAS’ FULL-YEAR PERFORMANCE.

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2019 WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY DECISION TO SUSPEND GUIDANCE

* FACTORIES IN CHINA HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL OPERATION AND VESTAS IS WORKING TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF LOST PRODUCTION TIME THROUGH COMPANY'S GLOBAL FOOTPRINT