BRIEF-Vestas To Extend Wind Park In Argentina With 50 MW‍​

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vestas:

* TO EXTEND WIND PARK IN ARGENTINA WITH 50 MW‍​

* TURBINE DELIVERY IS PLANNED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, WHILE COMMISSIONING IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019‍​

* SIGNED A DEAL WITH ALUAR ALUMINIO ARGENTINO S.A.I.C TO EXTEND THE ALUAR WIND PARK

* CONTRACT TO BUILD EL LLANO WIND PARK’S PHASE 2 COMPRISES SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF 14 V126-3.45 MW DELIVERED IN 3.6 MW POWER OPTIMISED MODE‍​

* CONTRACT TO BUILD EL LLANO WIND PARK'S PHASE 2 ALSO INCLUDES 15 YEAR ACTIVE OUTPUT MANAGEMENT 5000 SERVICE AGREEMENT