BRIEF-Vestate Group says FY revenue HK$561.6 mln versus HK$840.7 mln
July 14, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Vestate Group says FY revenue HK$561.6 mln versus HK$840.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Vestate Group Holdings Ltd:

* Whether group will be able to continue as a going concern would depend upon group’s ability to generate adequate financing

* Consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

* FY revenue HK$561.6 million versus HK$840.7 million

* FY loss for equity holders of company HK$209.5 million versus HK$155.9 million

* Board has recommended not to declare dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

