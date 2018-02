Feb 7 (Reuters) - Vestate Group Holdings Ltd:

* APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 8 FEB

* SEES ‍GAIN OF HK$31.3 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL​

* UNIT TO SELL ‍ PROPERTIES FOR HK$150 MILLION TO PURCAHSERS ​