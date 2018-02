Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vestel Elektronik:

* CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER ZORLU HOLDING SIGNS PRE-CONTRACT WORTH $4.5 BILLION WITH CHINESE GSR CAPITAL

* PLANS TO SET UP ELECTRICAL CAR AND BATTERY FACTORY WITH GSR CAPITAL AT 50 PERCENT-50 PERCENT PARTNERSHIP

* START TO SET UP BATTERY ASSEMBLY AND PACKING FACILITY WITH 2,000 MW CAPACITY WITHIN 2018

* PLANS TO COMPLETE FULL SCALE BATTERY PRODUCTION FACTORY WORTH $2.50 BILLION UNTIL 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)