Aug 15 (Reuters) - VESTJYSK BANK A/S:

* VESTJYSK BANK CARRIES THROUGH EARLY REDEMPTION OF STATE-FUNDED HYBRID LOAN CAPITAL

* ‍REDEMPTION IMPLIES THAT BANK'S CAPITAL BASE IS REDUCED BY DKK 315,000,000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)