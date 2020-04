BRIEF-Vesuvius Plc Says Co Is Withdrawing Financial Guidance For Year

April 6 (Reuters) - Vesuvius PLC:

* VESUVIUS PLC - STATEMENT ON COVID-19

* VESUVIUS PLC - OUR PERFORMANCE IN Q1 2020 WAS BROADLY IN-LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AT TIME OF OUR FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS ON 27 FEBRUARY

* VESUVIUS PLC - TIGHT RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT OF GOODS AND PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED TO PUT PRESSURE ON DEMAND IN OUR END-MARKETS

* VESUVIUS PLC - MEASURES IMPOSED BY GOVERNMENTS TO CONTAIN OUTBREAK ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO OUR BUSINESS IN COMING MONTHS

* VESUVIUS PLC - MANUFACTURING PLANTS ACROSS GROUP CURRENTLY REMAIN OPEN

* VESUVIUS PLC - IMPLEMENTING SEVERAL COST REDUCTION PLANS TO DELIVER SAVINGS OF AROUND £30M OVER REMAINDER OF YEAR

* VESUVIUS PLC - BOARD AND GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAVE ELECTED TO REDUCE THEIR FEES AND SALARY BY 20% FOR NEXT 6 MONTHS

* VESUVIUS PLC - DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 14.3 PENCE PER SHARE

* VESUVIUS PLC - THESE SAVINGS ARE ADDITION TO £19.4M OF RECURRING SAVINGS FROM ONGOING RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMMES TARGETING FOR DELIVERY IN 2020

* VESUVIUS PLC - WITHDRAWING OUR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: