May 13 (Reuters) - Vesuvius PLC:

* AGM TRADING UPDATE

* AS OF 1 MAY WE HAVE REOPENED OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA, MALAYSIA, ARGENTINA AND INDIA

* ALL OF OUR PLANTS ARE NOW OPERATIONAL ALBEIT AT REDUCED LEVELS

* Q1 PERFORMANCE WAS MARGINALLY AHEAD OF PREVIOUS QUARTER

* IN RESPONSE TO PANDEMIC, WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED SEVERAL COST REDUCTION PLANS TO DELIVER SAVINGS OF AROUND £10M PER QUARTER DURING CRISIS

* ALSO REDUCED OUR PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY 30% IN 2020 (£20M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: